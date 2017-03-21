Mookie Betts, Other Red Sox Stage Line Drive Contest During Spring Training

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox didn’t let the fact that only half the team traveled Tuesday stop them from making sure everyone got their competitive juices flowing.

The Red Sox who didn’t make the trip to Tampa, Fla., to take on the New York Yankees practiced at JetBlue Park on Tuesday morning, but they managed to play a different type of game. Outfielders Mookie Betts, Steve Selsky and Rusney Castillo and infielders Josh Rutledge and Deven Marrero put on their own line drive contest to entertain the other members of the team who stayed behind.

The Red Sox will be hoping the squad in Tampa will be able to make contact like that, too, when Chris Sale and Co. take on the Yankees at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images