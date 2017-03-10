Nate Diaz Explains Why Conor McGregor Has ‘Puncher’s Chance’ Vs. Floyd Mayweather

Share this:

Tweet







Nate Diaz isn’t ruling out an upset.

Although Conor McGregor would enter a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. as a huge underdog, Diaz explained this week on “CSN Fights” that he thinks the UFC champion would have a “puncher’s chance” against the boxing legend.

Diaz, who has fought McGregor inside the octagon twice (winning once and losing once), doesn’t sound all that convinced that The Notorious would pull off a victory. That said, he’s giving McGregor more of a chance than most, as the belief among many fight pundits — and Vegas, apparently — is that Mayweather would have his way.

Of course, this is all contingent on the superfight actually happening.