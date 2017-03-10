NBA Betting Odds: Celtics Carry Quality ATS Road Record Into Nuggets Matchup

Share this:

Riding high following a 99-86 victory over the Golden State Warriors as 7 1/2-point road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics close out a five-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets on Friday looking to improve on the Eastern Conference’s top road betting record.

Boston bounced back from sloppy performances in back-to-back road losses to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers to hold the Warriors to their lowest point total of the season in Wednesday’s win, and continues to maintain control of second place in the East ahead of Friday night’s Celtics vs. Nuggets betting matchup at Pepsi Center.

The Celtics’ success on the road has played a key role in their rise in the standings. Boston became the first Eastern Conference squad to hit 20 SU road wins this season with its victory at Golden State, and leads the East with an impressive 22-12-1 ATS record in games away from TD Garden.

But the club has been a middling bet on the road since late December, going 8-8 SU and 8-7-1 ATS over its past 16 on the road, and is winless in it past four road games when surrendering over 100 points.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have emerged as one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA this season at 110.6 points per game, trailing only the Warriors, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver has padded that number by scoring over 113 points per game over its past 12 contests, eclipsing 125 points on four occasions. However, the Nuggets also regularly have surrendered big point totals, including Wednesday night’s 123-113 loss to the Washington Wizards as two-point home underdogs on the NBA betting lines.

As a result, the Nuggets have been an uneven bet at the sportsbooks, going 8-10 ATS over their past 18 games and covering in consecutive contests just once during that streak.

However, the Nuggets posted a stunning 123-107 win as seven-point underdogs in their most recent trip to TD Garden on Nov. 6 for their first victory over Boston in five meetings, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, and have enjoyed success in home dates with the Celtics, going 5-2 SU in their past seven.

Following Friday night’s clash, the Celtics return home to take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday before awaiting the arrival of the Minnesota Timberwolves next Wednesday. The home team has emerged victorious SU and ATS in each of the past six meetings between the Celtics and Bulls, while the Timberwolves are winless SU in their past 10 visits to Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images