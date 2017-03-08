NBA Mock Draft 2017: Latest First-Round Predictions As March Madness Nears

Share this:

Selection Sunday is just a few days away, and the sports world will then turn its eyes to the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Most of the best players likely to be taken in Round 1 of the 2017 NBA Draft will be front and center during March Madness, and for most casual fans, it’ll be their first time seeing the likes of Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson in game action.

For these players, the NCAA Tournament is a tremendous opportunity to improve their draft stock.

Here’s our seventh 2017 NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of March 8).

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

3. Phoenix Suns: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

4. Orlando Magic: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

6. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

7. Sacramento Kings: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

8. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

9. New York Knicks: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

10. Dallas Mavericks: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

12. Charlotte Hornets: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

13. Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

14. Milwaukee Bucks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

16. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

17. Chicago Bulls: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

18. Indiana Pacers: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

19. Atlanta Hawks: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

20. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

21. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

22. Toronto Raptors: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

23. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

24. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

25. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Marques Bolden, C, Duke

26. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

27. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

29. San Antonio Spurs: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images