NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream: Watch New Orleans Vs. Mt. Saint Mary’s Online

March Madness finally is here. Well, kind of.

The 2017 NCAA Tournament “officially” begins Tuesday with two First Four play-in games, the first of which will be a battle for the East Region’s No. 16 seed.

Southland Conference winner New Orleans faces off against Northeast Conference champion Mount St. Mary’s for the right to play No. 1 overall seed and defending champion Villanova.

A No. 16 seed never has beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Privateers and Mountaineers are out to upset the apple cart, and one team can move a step closer to that goal Tuesday night.

Here’s how you can watch New Orleans vs. Mount St. Mary’s online.

When: Tuesday, March 14, at 6:40 p.m. ET

Watch: NCAA.com

