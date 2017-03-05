NFL Rumors: Browns Eyeing QB Tyrod Taylor During NFL Free Agency

Share this:

Tyrod Taylor might be hitting the free agent market next week and there reportedly is at least one team who is ready to go all in for the dual-threat quarterback.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, citing league sources, the Buffalo Bills reportedly will not retain Taylor on his current contract and the Cleveland Browns are ready to pounce.

“League sources said the Browns have significant interest in Taylor as a free agent, ” La Canfora wrote. “Taylor has strong ties to some on the Browns staff already and if/when he hits the open market I would be shocked if the Browns don’t make a real push for him. Many in the league believe that’s where he will end up — he’s young and athletic and protects the football and has upside.”

The Browns have had a revolving door at the quarterback position since Cleveland was awarded a new franchise in 1999. Since that year, the Browns have had 26 different quarterbacks, including three during the 2016 NFL season.

As La Canfora notes, if the Browns are able to sign Taylor it would allow them to use their two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft on the best available players — starting with defensive end Myles Garrett at No. 1 overall. Cleveland could then use a later round pick on a young quarterback to back up the 27-year-old Taylor.

Taylor had an up-and-down season for the Bills in 2016. He threw for 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, but also was hobbled by a groin injury that required surgery at the end of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images