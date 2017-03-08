NFL Rumors: Chandler Jones, Cardinals Finalizing ‘Large’ Contract Extension

Share this:

Chandler Jones could remain in the desert for the foreseeable future.

Jones, who recently had the franchise tag placed on him by the Cardinals, is finalizing a five-year contract extension with Arizona, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources: The #AZCardinals and franchised tagged pass-rusher Chandler Jones are finalizing a 5-year extension. Going to be large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

The veteran pass rusher was slated to earn about $14.6 million in 2017 under the franchise tender, but it sounds like the Cardinals are prepared to open the checkbook for the 27-year-old, who’s coming off a season in which he recorded 11 sacks while playing in all 16 regular-season games for Arizona.

Jones, a first-round pick in 2012 (21st overall), spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots before being traded to Arizona for a 2016 second-round pick and guard Jonathan Cooper last March. He recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks during the 2015 season.

Jones’ new contract could put him among the NFL’s top-paid pass rushers. Only Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders (26.0) and Von Miller (24.5) of the Denver Broncos have more sacks than Jones (23.5) over the last two seasons.

