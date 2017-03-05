NFL Scouting Combine Live: Tracking Defensive Line, Linebacker 40 Times

Share this:

Tweet







10 a.m.: The defensive linemen will run first. Here are their first 40-yard dash attempts.

Montravius Adams, Auburn: 4.88 seconds/1.72 seconds

Jonathan Allen, Alabama: 5.00/1.74

Derek Barnett, Tennessee: 4.88/1.70

Tarell Basham, Ohio: 4.81/1.68

Tashawn Bower, LSU: 4.85/1.69

Caleb Brantley, Florida: 5.15/1.78

Fadol Brown, Ole Miss: 4.94/1.72

Josh Carraway: 4.74/1.71

Taco Marlton, Michigan: 4.92/1.73

Bryan Cox, Jr., Florida: 4.90/1.74

Dylan Donahue, West Georgia: 4.76/1.67

Ken Ekanem, Virginia Tech: 4.89/1.68

Myles Garrett, Texas A&M: 4.64/1.63

Ryan Glasgow, Michigan: 5.14/1.85

Davon Godchaux, LSU: 5.27/1.84

Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M: 4.76/1.68

Charles Harris, Missouri: 4.84/1.65

Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic: 4.68/1.62

Jaleel Johnson, Iowa: 5.49/2.03

DJ Jones, Ole Miss: 5.06/1.76

Jarron Jones, Notre Dame: 5.43/1.96

Nazair Jones, UNC: 5.12/1.81

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova: 4.83/1.69

Carl Lawson, Auburn: 4.82/1.68

Jeremiah Ledbetter: 4.85/1.72

Malik McDowell, Michigan State: 4.90/1.72

Here come their second heats.

Adams: 4.94/1.74

Allen: 5.02/1.76

Barnett: 4.92/1.70

Basham: 4.70/1.61

Bower: 4.82/1.66

Brantley: 5.18/1.84

Brown: 4.97

Carraway: 4.76

Charlton: 4.92

Cox: 4.91/1.74

Donahue: 4.80/1.68

Ekanem: 4.89/1.71

Garrett: 4.74/1.69

Glasgow: 5.30/1.93

Hall: 4.77/1.67

Harris: 4.82/1.66

Hendrickson: 4.64/1.69

Johnson: 5.38/1.92

DJ Jones: 5.04/1.77

Jarron Jones: 5.34/1.87

Nazair Jones: 5.18/1.81

Kpassagnon: 4.92/1.75

Lawson: 4.68/1.60

9:10 a.m.: The NFL Scouting Combine finally turns its attention to the defensive side of the ball Sunday.

All of the offensive players have flown home from Indianapolis, leaving defensive linemen and linebackers to work out Sunday. Cornerbacks and safeties will work out Monday, the final day of the combine.

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is considered the top player in the draft. The other top defensive linemen in this class are Stanford’s Solomon Thomas, Tennessee’s Derek Barnett, Michigan’s Taco Charlton, Alabama’s Jonathan Allen and Michigan State’s Malik McDowell. The top linebackers are Alabama’s Reuben Foster, who was sent home, Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan, Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham, UCLA’s Takk McKinley and Alabama Tim Williams. Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers will work out with linebackers and safeties at 5-foot-11, 213 pounds.

It could be tough to top Saturday, when John Ross broke the 40-yard dash record, but some elite athletes will be on display.

We’ll track their 40-yard dash times and other drills they’ll run through this morning. Stay here for updates.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images