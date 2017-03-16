Northwestern Vs. Vanderbilt Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Northwestern is out to prove it isn’t just happy to be here.

The Wildcats punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever this season, and they’ll begin their inaugural tourney journey Thursday with a matchup against Vanderbilt. Northwestern enters the game as a No. 8 seed while Vanderbilt is a No. 9 seed.

The 8-9 games always are difficult to predict, and the upcoming battle between the Wildcats and Commodores is no different. This obviously is a big time in Northwestern’s history, but the program certainly would love to prove it’s worthy of being at the Big Dance.

Here’s how to watch Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt online.

When: Thursday, March 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images