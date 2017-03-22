P1’s Reign As Most Powerful McLaren Road Car Will Be Short-Lived

Share this:

The McLaren P1 is one of the all-time great hypercars, but it’s successor apparently will be even more mindblowing.

McLaren announced Wednesday its three-seater “Hyper GT” will be the most powerful, and most aerodynamic road car it’s ever built. The P1, for perspective, had a total power output of 904 horsepower.

Codenamed BP23, the car also will use a hybrid powertrain, though McLaren hasn’t revealed any details thereof. We’re curious whether it will use a similar system as the P1’s, or if it will feature a truly Formula One-derived unit similar to that of the Ferrari LaFerrari.

The current hypercar benchmarks are the P1, LaFerrari and Porsche 918, though a new trio is on the way. In addition to McLaren, both Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin are in the process of making hybrid hypercars.

McLaren Special Operations has already begun developing BP23, and is only expected to produce 106 examples, all of which have been pre-ordered. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via McLaren