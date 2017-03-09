NFL Rumors: Patriots Giving Stephon Gilmore A Five-Year, $65M Contract

Share this:

More details have surfaced on the contract that free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots reportedly have agreed upon.

The Patriots gave Gilmore a five-year, $65 million contract with $40 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday. It originally was reported that Gilmore would sign with the Patriots for $14 million annually, but the deal actually works out to be $13 million with a heavy guarantee. It remains to be seen how much of that money is guaranteed upon signing.

The Patriots will pay Gilmore as a No. 1 cornerback, and Malcolm Butler reportedly could be traded to the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Butler would have to sign his restricted free-agent tender first.

Another Patriots free-agent cornerback, Logan Ryan, reportedly is receiving interest on the open market from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

