Real Madrid is looking to put away Napoli in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, and it’ll have reinforcements Tuesday.

The La Liga giant will see both Cristiano Ronaldo (injury) and Gareth Bale (suspension) return to the lineup as it looks to advance to the quarterfinals after winning the first leg 3-1.

Here’s how you can watch online.

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Soccer 2GO

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images