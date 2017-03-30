Rebuilding Automatic Transmission Looks Insanely Difficult, Messy

Share this:

Performing car maintenance can be a pretty drawn out and messy affair. Rebuilding an automatic transmission, however, might be one of the most the most daunting task to be found under a hood.

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, the guys at Hagerty take a stab at rebuilding a three-speed automatic transmission from an early 1960s Ford Thunderbird. The job sure looks difficult, as a slew of sludge and worn-out parts must be dealt with. Thankfully, Hagerty condensed the process into a neatly-packed five-minute time lapse.

We’re not sure how, but somehow this absurdly complex puzzle was solved. The work itself clearly is difficult; however, keeping track of the seemingly millions of tiny parts might be the hardest part.

So next time you drop off your vehicle for a transmission repair, make sure your thank your mechanic for completing the ridiculous job you tasked them with.