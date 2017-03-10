Redskins’ Firing Of GM Scot McCloughan Turns Ugly With Alcohol Claim

Share this:

While everyone else in the NFL is building their 2017 teams with the start of the new league year Thursday, the Washington Redskins now are without a general manager.

The Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan after two seasons in Washington.

A statement from Redskins President Bruce Allen. pic.twitter.com/7GAEXOGIvQ — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 10, 2017

But that’s just the beginning of this troubling story.

According to an unnamed source in The Washington Post’s article on the firing, the Redskins made the move because of “McCloughan’s ongoing problems with alcohol.” McCloughan also was fired from the San Francsisco 49ers’ and Seattle Seahawks’ front offices due to problems with alcohol, according to the Post.

“He’s had multiple relapses due to alcohol,” the official told the Post. “He showed up in the locker room drunk on multiple occasions. . . . This has been a disaster for 18 months.”

However, there’s always two sides to a story.

Was told late in the season of jealousy up top and how they'd one day use McCloughan drinking as an excuse to can him. Exactly what happened — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) March 10, 2017

And this one appears far from over.

