Report: French Prosecutor Investigating Fiat Chrysler For Emission Cheating

Volkswagen has been the face of corruption in the automotive industry for more than a year now, but it might soon have some companies to empathize with.

A French prosecutor has opened up a judicial investigation into Fiat Chrylser Automobiles regarding allegations of “aggravated cheating” of emission regulations, a Reuters source confirmed Tuesday.

The case, which reportedly was opened March 15, stems from a report by French anti-fraud and consumer protection agency DGCCRF. Excerpts of the report in question were published by French newspaper Liberation on Wednesday in an article accusing Renault of cheating emission standards for up to 25 years.

In 2015, VW admitted to using a “defeat device” in many of its diesel engines to emit less nitrous oxide during testing than in real-world driving. This prompted France, like many other European countries, to test the emission levels of vehicles from all automakers.

In addition to FCA, DGCCRF reportedly also referred VW, Renault and PSA Group to the French courts for possible prosecution.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles