Rockets Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors probably will be sick of each other by the end of the week.

The Rockets and Warriors, two of the NBA’s elite teams, squared off Tuesday in a 113-106 Golden State win, and the two squads will be back at it Friday at Oracle Arena.

It hasn’t been a great week overall for the Rockets, as they also lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. But a win over Steph Curry and Co. should put a smile back on Houston’s face.

Here’s how you can watch Rockets vs. Warriors online.

When: Friday, March 31, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images