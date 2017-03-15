Rory McIlroy Blasts Muirfield Members That Voted Against Admitting Women

Share this:

Rory McIlroy never has been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to political issues and he does so in an intelligent and bold manner.

The star golfer was asked Wednesday about the situation at Muirfield Golf Club in Scotland. The club voted to admit women Tuesday, under threat of being removed from the British Open rotation if they did not.

According to The New York Times, of the 621 members who cast votes, 80 percent were in favor of begrudgingly passing the motion believing that sharing the course with a woman would be better than being replaced in the rotation. This is opposed to the vote held in May 2016 where only 64 percent of the members voted for the resolution.

So, McIlroy was asked to give his feelings on the decision ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Wednesday, and not only did he commend the decision to allow women, but he roasted the 20 percent who voted against the motion.

Full comments from Rory today re: Muirfield vote and status in Open rota. As always, he doesn't pull any punches. pic.twitter.com/9z0nkbmk5d — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 15, 2017

