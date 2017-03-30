Russell Westbrook Makes History With Incredible Triple-Double For Thunder

Share this:

Tweet







Wednesday night is one Russell Westbrook, the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA fans throughout the world won’t soon forget.

The Thunder superstar made history, as he set the record for most points in a triple-double with his 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in Oklahoma City’s 114-106 overtime win in Orlando against the Magic.

Russ with 57 and another triple double pic.twitter.com/MxhlzxqMJA — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 30, 2017

Three of Westbrook’s biggest points came at the end of regulation when he made an acrobatic 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

MUSCLE GOD DAMN FLEXBROOK. AGAIN 🔥🔥🔥 ALL HAIL THE BRODIE!! pic.twitter.com/QACIc2SOsu — Gregg Popowob (@World_Wide_Wob) March 30, 2017

And Magic fans were appreciative of the incredible performance they witnessed.

Russ is going bonkers. Orlando chanting "MVP" as they should. pic.twitter.com/mHvy0CjvNK — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) March 30, 2017

Russell Westbrook getting MVP chants in Orlando. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dSS6RNafFw — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) March 30, 2017

Westbrook, who’s considered one of the favorites for NBA MVP this season along with James Harden, also might make some more history before all is said and done.

#okcthunder Russell Westbrook continues to inch closer to Oscar Robertson's NBA record for most Triple-Doubles in a season pic.twitter.com/C5pEJ5EZaD — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 30, 2017

What a game, and season, for Westbrook.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images