Russell Westbrook Makes History With Incredible Triple-Double For Thunder

Wednesday night is one Russell Westbrook, the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA fans throughout the world won’t soon forget.
The Thunder superstar made history, as he set the record for most points in a triple-double with his 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in Oklahoma City’s 114-106 overtime win in Orlando against the Magic.
Three of Westbrook’s biggest points came at the end of regulation when he made an acrobatic 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.
And Magic fans were appreciative of the incredible performance they witnessed.
Westbrook, who’s considered one of the favorites for NBA MVP this season along with James Harden, also might make some more history before all is said and done.
What a game, and season, for Westbrook.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP