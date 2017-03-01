Ryan Reed No Stranger To Success At Daytona, Overcoming Obstacles

Share this:

It’s tough to start a season much better than how Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed has.

The full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver has two career victories, both of which coming at Daytona International Speedway. Conquering the famous superspeedway is a tall task, but Reed is no stranger to uphill battles. The 23-year-old racer joined NESN Fuel’s Courtney Cox on Wednesday to discuss his success at Daytona, overcoming diabetes and much more.

As Reed noted, his victory in the PowerShares QQQ 300 not only was “The most-aggressive race” he’s ever been in, but also marked the 250th time a NASCAR driver has won a race with a Roush Yates engine.

Following a downsizing of its Cup team during the offsesaon, RFR doesn’t have a spot for Reed on the Cup level. But if he keeps racing like he did last Sunday, we might see him in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series soon, rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images