Saints Won’t Sign Malcolm Butler To Offer Sheet, Send Patriots No. 11 Pick

The New England Patriots officially will not be receiving the New Orleans Saints’ 11th overall pick in a deal for Malcolm Butler.

Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Annual Meeting’s NFC coaches breakfast that New Orleans won’t sign Butler, a restricted free agent, to an offer sheet but a trade is still possible. If the Saints had signed Butler to an offer sheet and the Patriots declined to match, New Orleans would have had to ship their own first-round pick (11th overall) to New England.

Payton also told reporters talks with the Patriots are “ongoing.” He also said “it might take a bit of time.”

Butler, who still hasn’t signed the first-round tender given to him by the Patriots, visited the Saints earlier this month. Once Butler signs his tender, he could still be traded by the Patriots to the Saints. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Monday that the Patriots aren’t planning on trading Butler, however.

If Kraft’s words are to be taken at face value, then it seems Butler will be playing for the Patriots on his first-round tender next season unless another team swoops in and signs him to an offer sheet. Kraft defers to Bill Belichick when it comes to football moves, so until the Patriots head coach gives word on Butler, a trade could still be on the table. If the Saints didn’t believe Butler could be available in a trade, then there would have been no reason to bring him in for a visit.

