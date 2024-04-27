New England Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo had a simple explanation to the sixth-round selection of quarterback Joe Milton III: The Tennessee product is a good football player.

“We’re in the business of trying to get good football players through the door, and Milton happens to be one of them,” Mayo said during a video conference Saturday after New England made its final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots set out to improve depth at all positions. They did so with two wide receivers and two offensive linemen in their first five picks. Adding a second quarterback in Milton, after the Patriots selected Drake Maye at No. 3 overall, strengthens that group as well, Mayo said.

“Obviously, he understands we have a quarter — we took a quarterback at three with Drake (Maye),” Mayo said of Milton. “One thing we preach is competition. Everything is about competition and nothing is given. All of it’s earned. And that’s how we thought about the process.”

Milton admitted he was a bit surprised to be drafted by the Patriots given the selection of Maye. Milton said he did not have conversations with the Patriots about changing positions, and slammed the door shut on potentially moving to tight end.

Mayo also confirmed the Patriots drafted Milton as a quarterback. With veteran Jacoby Brissett and Maye headlining the position, Milton joins Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke on the five-man depth chart.

“We’ll see how the dominoes kind of play out,” Mayo said when asked if New England intends to keep all five on the roster. “But at the same time, you want to have a strong group. You want to have a strong room. And I would say the way it looks now, we have a very strong room.”