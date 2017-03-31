Shawn Thornton Addresses Alexei Emelin Comments, Potential Boston Finale

Share this:

BOSTON — Saturday is April Fools’ Day, but it’s no joke that it could be the final time Shawn Thornton skates on TD Garden ice as an NHL player when the Florida Panthers visit the Boston Bruins.

The 39-year-old Panthers forward admitted Friday it “probably will be his last time” playing in Boston since he’ll likely contemplate retirement following the end of the season.

“It’s a little nostalgic,” Thornton said after Panthers practice at Agganis Arena. “I had some great times here, we had some great teams, we had a lot of success. This is home in the offseason.”

And it’s only fitting that the enforcer makes his potential Boston finale with some controversy surrounding him. Thornton made headlines Thursday when he said Montreal Canadiens forward Alexei Emelin was “what’s wrong with the league these days” after Emelin delivered a controversial hit on Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie and backed away from Thornton, who was looking to drop the gloves. Thornton took the high road on Friday afternoon when asked about his comments.

“I’ll leave that to (Thursday night),” Thornton told NESN.com. “I said what I had to say there. I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t need to elaborate too much. A couple people sent me the quote as it was printed and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Despite his rough-and-tumble playing style, Thornton was recently nominated as the Panthers representative for the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance and sportsmanship.

“I definitely went through a lot to get where I am. I’ve been very fortunate with my career and how it’s worked out. I think back to signing my first pro contract in a steel factory and now I’m here in Boston 20 years later talking about playing in my last game here. I have no regrets. I’m very happy and it’s very nice of them to nominate me for that award.”

But accolades aside, Thornton has one task on his to-do list for his potential Boston swan song.

“I’m just hoping I can finally get a goal on Tuukka (Rask) so I can chirp him.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images