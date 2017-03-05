Snoop Dogg Breaking Down UFC Highlights Will Leave You In Tears

Share this:

Tweet







Snoop Dogg is a legendary rapper, but the recording artist tested his talents in a new platform: UFC commentary.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 209 card, Snoop showcased his color-commentary chops by breaking down highlights from the octagon.

First, he took a crack at analyzing UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

If that wasn’t enough, he also provided commentary to Woodley’s UFC 209 opponent, Stephen Thompson.

While Snoop has had remarkable success as a musician, we don’t think he’ll be feautred on a UFC broadcast any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images