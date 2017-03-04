UFC 209 Tyron Woodley Vs. Stephen Thompson Live: Results, Highlights, Analysis

UFC 209 is down a pretty important fight, but Saturday still should be a fun night of mixed martial arts at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
The headliner is the welterweight championship rematch between title holder Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson. The two faced off in an instant classic at UFC 205, although it unfortunately ended in a draw. But they’ll get a second chance to wow fight fans Saturday night, and hopefully we’ll get a decision this time.
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were supposed to fight for the interim lightweight title and a probably future chance at Conor McGregor, but it was cancelled after Nurmagomedov was rushed to the hospital due to weight management problems.
The (updated) main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET, but fans can enjoy plenty of preliminary fights in the meantime.
Main Card
Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson
Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur
Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly
Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt
FS1 Prelims
Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique
Mirsad Bektic vs. Darren Elkins
Iuri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders
Mark Godbeer vs. Daniel Spitz
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims
Tyson Pedro vs. Paul Craig
Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath
