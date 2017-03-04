UFC 209 Tyron Woodley Vs. Stephen Thompson Live: Results, Highlights, Analysis

Share this:

UFC 209 is down a pretty important fight, but Saturday still should be a fun night of mixed martial arts at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

The headliner is the welterweight championship rematch between title holder Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson. The two faced off in an instant classic at UFC 205, although it unfortunately ended in a draw. But they’ll get a second chance to wow fight fans Saturday night, and hopefully we’ll get a decision this time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were supposed to fight for the interim lightweight title and a probably future chance at Conor McGregor, but it was cancelled after Nurmagomedov was rushed to the hospital due to weight management problems.

The (updated) main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET, but fans can enjoy plenty of preliminary fights in the meantime.

We will have real-time results for every UFC 209 fight, as well as round-by-round analysis for Woodley vs. Thompson right here on our live blog. You also can watch all the action here.

Main Card

Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson

Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur

Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly

Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt

FS1 Prelims

Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

Mirsad Bektic vs. Darren Elkins

Iuri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders

Mark Godbeer vs. Daniel Spitz

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims

Tyson Pedro vs. Paul Craig

Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images