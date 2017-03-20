South Carolina’s Official Twitter Account Ruthlessly Trolls Duke After Upset

Duke is the college basketball team everyone loves to hate, so naturally, there were a lot of happy people after South Carolina stunned the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.
Those people probably became a lot more happy after reading South Carolina’s Twitter account.
Shortly after the Gamecocks’ shocking 88-81 win Sunday night, the university’s official Twitter feed — not the athletics department; the school’s official account — started throwing haymakers in Duke’s direction.
As of Monday morning, the pinned tweet on South Carolina’s feed was a snarky response to a USA TODAY Sports article that didn’t pan out too well.
To the victors go the spoils, though, and South Carolina has every right to celebrate after advancing to its first Sweet 16 in program history.
Alas, the celebration wasn’t enough to cancel classes in Columbia, S.C., the school’s president announced.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP