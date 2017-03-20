South Carolina’s Official Twitter Account Ruthlessly Trolls Duke After Upset

Share this:

Duke is the college basketball team everyone loves to hate, so naturally, there were a lot of happy people after South Carolina stunned the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

Those people probably became a lot more happy after reading South Carolina’s Twitter account.

Shortly after the Gamecocks’ shocking 88-81 win Sunday night, the university’s official Twitter feed — not the athletics department; the school’s official account — started throwing haymakers in Duke’s direction.

.@UofSC Answer key: 💯 — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 20, 2017

Very important website: 👉 https://t.co/0PLrXOyGsn — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 20, 2017

As of Monday morning, the pinned tweet on South Carolina’s feed was a snarky response to a USA TODAY Sports article that didn’t pan out too well.

Duke’s path to the Final Four looks ridiculously clear with Villanova’s loss. https://t.co/T7ivac3qV4 — USA TODAY Sports (@USATODAYsports) March 19, 2017

To the victors go the spoils, though, and South Carolina has every right to celebrate after advancing to its first Sweet 16 in program history.

Alas, the celebration wasn’t enough to cancel classes in Columbia, S.C., the school’s president announced.

Sorry to disappoint. Classes are on tomorrow. But so are the Garnet lights on our Achievement Tower! pic.twitter.com/IknHAweZpS — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) March 20, 2017

