Stephen Curry Accepts The ‘Get Out’ Challenge, Tries Latest Social Media Craze

Stephen Curry is a man of his times.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has taken part in the “Get Out” challenge, a brand-new social media craze in which participants sprint toward a camera before making a last-second turn. The “Get Out” challenge is inspired by a scene from the hit movie from which its name derives.

Curry submitted his entry Monday at Phillips Arena prior to the Warriors win over the Atlanta Hawks. He shared it Wednesday on Instagram.

Trying to escape the sunken place #getout A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

Jordan Peele, who produced and directed “Get Out”, would be proud of Curry’s effort, as would social media mavens everywhere.

