Subaru WRX STI Makes For Great Getaway Car In ‘Baby Driver’ Trailer

If the first trailer is any indication, the best character from the upcoming movie “Baby Driver” might have four wheels rather than four limbs.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the man behind genre-satirizing classics such as “Hot Fuzz,” “Shaun of the Dead” and “The World’s End,” “Baby Driver” tells the story of a young getaway driver who relies on his personal soundtrack to be the best in the business.

His high-octane getaways look like they’ll have plenty of style, thanks to a red second-generation Subaru WRX STI.

This Summer, all you need is one killer track. #BabyDriverMovie in theaters August. pic.twitter.com/hKfE0DQc31 — Baby Driver (@BabyDriverMovie) March 12, 2017

As great as the WRX looks, there are plenty of other reasons to be excited for the movie, as Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm and Jon Bernthal all make appearances.