Team USA Vs. Dominican Republic: Watch World Baseball Classic Online

It all comes down to this game for Team USA’s World Baseball Classic hopes.

After suffering a 6-5 loss to Puerto Rico on Friday night, Team USA will play the Dominican Republic on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, and the loser going home.

These two teams met last weekend in a first-round game that saw the Dominican Republic come back from a five-run deficit to capture the victory.

Team USA will send Danny Duffy to the hill, while the Dominican Republic will counter with Ervin Santana.

Here’s how you can watch Team USA vs. the Dominican Republic online.

When: Saturday, March 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: MLB Network Live

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images