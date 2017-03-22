Team USA Vs. Puerto Rico Live Stream: Watch World Baseball Classic Online

Share this:

A World Baseball Classic champion will be crowned Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Team USA will take on Puerto Rico, as each squad seeks its first WBC title. The Americans reached the final by defeating Japan 2-1 in one semifinal, while Puerto Rico defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in the other semifinal.

Here’s how you can watch Team USA vs. Puerto Rico online.

When: Wednesday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: MLB Network Live

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images