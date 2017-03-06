NESN Fuel

This Rolls-Royce Ghost’s Diamond-Like Appearance Is No Coincidence

by on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 1:31PM
Some automotive features once were exclusive to luxury vehicles, but now are standard on vehicles at the consumer level. One collector, however, has commissioned Rolls-Royce to create something that probably won’t be seen on another vehicle anytime soon.

The Luxury automaker recently manufactured a special-edition Ghost, called “Elegance,” for a collector, and it’s not hard to see why that name was chosen. The vehicle is the first car ever to be finished with a paint created from diamonds, Rolls-Royce announced in a press release Monday.

The one-of-a-kind paint job, named “Diamond Stardust,” was made from 1,000 crushed diamonds, and created at Rolls-Royce’ paintshop.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

As you could imagine, creating this type of paintjob wasn’t easy.

The diamonds underwent testing to ensure their “radiance” when used in paint. A team of specialists worked for two months to create the perfect mixture, one which left diamonds undetectable to the touch.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The resulting fine diamond powder created unique challenges to the painters. The workers applied an extra layer finish to protect the diamond during the hand-polishing process. This added an extra two days of by-hand paint application, as well as an additional day of finishing.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The vehicle will be on display at the Geneva International Motor Show, as well as other Rolls-Royce Bespoke models.

All photos courtesy of Rolls-Royce

