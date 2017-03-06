This Rolls-Royce Ghost’s Diamond-Like Appearance Is No Coincidence

Share this:

Tweet







Some automotive features once were exclusive to luxury vehicles, but now are standard on vehicles at the consumer level. One collector, however, has commissioned Rolls-Royce to create something that probably won’t be seen on another vehicle anytime soon.

The Luxury automaker recently manufactured a special-edition Ghost, called “Elegance,” for a collector, and it’s not hard to see why that name was chosen. The vehicle is the first car ever to be finished with a paint created from diamonds, Rolls-Royce announced in a press release Monday.

The one-of-a-kind paint job, named “Diamond Stardust,” was made from 1,000 crushed diamonds, and created at Rolls-Royce’ paintshop.

As you could imagine, creating this type of paintjob wasn’t easy.

The diamonds underwent testing to ensure their “radiance” when used in paint. A team of specialists worked for two months to create the perfect mixture, one which left diamonds undetectable to the touch.

The resulting fine diamond powder created unique challenges to the painters. The workers applied an extra layer finish to protect the diamond during the hand-polishing process. This added an extra two days of by-hand paint application, as well as an additional day of finishing.

The vehicle will be on display at the Geneva International Motor Show, as well as other Rolls-Royce Bespoke models.

All photos courtesy of Rolls-Royce