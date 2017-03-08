Three In Four Americans Afraid To Ride In Self-Driving Cars, AAA Finds

Share this:

The race is on for automakers to produce fully autonomous vehicles, but they might want to think about pumping the brakes.

Despite more manufacturers introducing semi-autonomous features in their vehicles since 2016, a new AAA study found Americans’ hesitance to embrace entirely self-driving cars has remained the same. Driverless cars have the potential to dramatically improve road safety, but for the time being, people don’t look at them as a safer alternative.

Three-quarters of U.S. motorists reportedly are afraid to ride in a driverless car, and only 10 percent would feel safer with them on the road.

Interestingly, the same study found that 59 percent of Americans would like to have semi-autonomous safety features, such as collision detection and rear cross-traffic monitoring, in their next vehicles.

“U.S. drivers may experience the driver assistance technologies in their cars today and feel they don’t work consistently enough to replace a human driver — and they’re correct,” Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive engineering and industry relations, said in a statement. “While these technologies will continue to improve over time, it’s important that consumers understand that today’s systems require your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.”

Brannon’s advice is very important, as people might be hesitant to get in a driverless car now, but there’s anecdotal evidence to suggest those fears will quickly subside once inside.

