Truck Weigh Stations Are More Important Than You Might Have Thought

When first looking at highway weigh stations, they often look like large, useless parking lots that often are closed. However, these stations actually serve a variety of important services.

A recent report published by Edgar B. Herwick III of WGBH News shows troopers working at weigh stations, such as the one Herwick visited alongside Interstate 95 in Rowley, Mass., are making sure trucks don’t exceed 80,000 pounds.

“All the bridges are designed, basically, throughout the country to have a maximum acceptable weight of 800 pounds of tire pressure per square inch, so the weight laws are federal,” Lieutenant Tom Fitzgerald, head of the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, told WGBH News.

Different states, however, have different requirements for weigh stations. Some states use large scales to weigh every vehicle, whereas others haves smaller, mobile scales available in case a truck needs to be weighed, according to WGBH News. In Massachusetts, for example, troopers look for clues of over-sized loads as trucks pass through. If troopers elect to weigh a truck, the fines for overweight loads increase depending on the weight, with a $1,600 fine being issued for loads that are 20,000 pounds over the limit.

Units like Fitzgerald’s are trained to look for a variety of offenses, not just excessive weights. In addition to checking for violations such as parts in disrepair or out-of-date registrations, Troopers sometimes discover illegal additions to a vehicle’s load.

“Just like that, we start with a weight enforcement and now we find marijuana in the truck,” Massachusetts trooper Steve Browning, who found a Newport cigarette pack containing marijuana, said during Herwick’s visit. “Even though it’s legal in Mass., it’s not legal in the truck. So, his truck will get towed, he’ll be out of service. That’s kind of how it escalates.”

So the next time you drive pass a weigh station and see a group of trucks, just know there’s not some trucker powwow going on. Rather, the vehicles are there to ensure they’re not jeopardizing your safety, as well as the safety of everybody on the road.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/LukeRobinson1