Uber’s Leadership Is Exactly As (Not) Diverse As Rest Of Tech Industry

Companies in the U.S. tech industry rarely show much diversity in their high-ranking positions, and it appears Uber has done little to buck that trend.

The ride-hailing service shared its first diversity report Monday, which show’s more than 80 percent of the company’s workforce is comprised of white or Asian employees, according to USA TODAY. The report also shows that while African-Americans and Hispanics account for roughly 14 percent of Uber’s employment, those groups largely fill various support and operational roles, rather than leadership or technical positions.

“This report is a first step in showing that diversity and inclusion is a priority at Uber,” Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said in a statement, via USA TODAY. “I know that we have been too slow in publishing our numbers, and that the best way to demonstrate our commitment is through transparency.”

In addition to lacking racial diversity among its leadership, Uber also hasn’t done much to advance the role of women within the company.

Approximately 64 percent of Uber employees worldwide are male, according to USA TODAY. Moreover, the women who do work for Uber account for just 22 percent of the company’s leadership positions globally, and 15 percent of technical roles. In the U.S., Hispanics and blacks make up roughly 3 percent of the workers in both of those categories.

Although the report doesn’t paint an image of the recently maligned company being any more diverse than others in the tech industry, Uber is receiving credit for finally being more transparent.

“It’s great that Uber has now released its numbers,” Freada Kapor Klein, partner of the Kapor Center, said, via USA TODAY. The Kapor center is an organization which works to improve social equality within various companies, and Klein, who is an Uber investor, has been highly critical of Uber’s recent issues, according to USA TODAY.

“They have been working on it for a while,” Klein said. ” … This is hopefully a first big step in Uber turning the page on changing its culture.”

Transparency is a good first step for Uber in repairing its damaged image. But sharing diversity reports likely won’t help bring back any of the executives who recently have left the company, and surely won’t solve any of Uber’s ongoing legal issues.

