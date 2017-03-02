UFC 209 Preview, Odds, Picks: Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson Tango Again

Share this:

There’s nothing like a good ole rematch to quench our thirst for mixed-martial arts.

That’s what we’ll get on Saturday night as Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson battle again for the welterweight championship at UFC 209.

The two fought to a majority draw at UFC 205 in New York City a few months ago, and Woodley walked out of Madison Square Garden still holding his belt. Now, they’ll meet in the octagon to settle the score at last.

Also on the main card, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight belt and a chance to fight Conor McGregor in a title unification bout in the near future.

Here is a full preview of the main card along with stats courtesy of FightMetric, odds from our friends at OddsShark and some picks.

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem (41-15, 1 NC, -145) vs. Mark Hunt (12-10-1, 1 NC, +115)

Overeem hasn’t fought since losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 203 in the heavyweight title fight. Prior to that loss, he exemplified his power and strength over a long stretch of time, out-striking opponents 327-124 over nine fights dating back to 2011. However, despite outstriking his opponents in each of those fights, he only had a 6-3 record in that timeframe. The three losses were via knockout, which means even though Overeem has been dominating fights, momentum can easily swing and he can lose due to a single blow by an opponent. Hunt definitely has knockout ability, evidenced by his last five victories coming via knockout finishes. He also seems motivated to be fighting someone who has failed drug tests in the past, telling NESN.com recently, “Any fight against a cheater is not a fair advantage. I look at Alistair the same way I look at Brock Lesnar and the rest of these cheating bums. They shouldn’t be up here. We should get rid of all these losers.”

Prediction: Hunt via first-round TKO

Lightweight: Lando Vannata (9-1, -400) vs. David Teymur (5-1, +300)

After fighting relatively big names like Tony Ferguson and John Makdessi, fan-favorite “Groovy” Lando Vannata now fights an obscure name in David Teymur. Teymur, who has a kickboxing background, has two knockout wins under his belt in the UFC and he can really put his name on the map with a huge upset win. Unfortunately for him, Vannata is a much more superior fighter. He’s fought tougher opponents in the UFC and eight of his nine wins have been finishes. Vannata is known as a striker and averages 5.54 significant strikes per minute in the UFC. He has solid grappling ability, as well with four submission victories to his name.

Prediction: Vannata via first-round TKO

Middleweight: Rashad Evans (24-5-1, -225) vs. Dan Kelly (12-1, +175)

The combined age of these two fighters is 76. Kelly has a judo background and will likely try to get Evans to the ground because of Evans’ five-inch reach advantage. However, Evans has always been a balanced fighter who can win either standing up or on the ground. He averages a higher takedown rate (3.15 takedowns per 15 minutes) than Kelly and also has six knockout wins to his credit in the UFC.

Prediction: Evans via unanimous decision

Lightweight interim title fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0, -190 vs. Tony Ferguson (23-3, +155)

Ferguson is historically the better striker, averaging 5.23 strikes per minute, compared to Khabib who averages 3.82 strikes per minute. However, Khabib has outstruck opponents 169-25 in his last two fights. He’s also a takedown artist, recording 6.15 takedowns per 15 minutes. And again, let’s not forget that this dude has never lost as a professional. While both of these guys are versatile fighters, Khabib is just too good on the ground and can match Ferguson standing up.

Prediction: Nurmagomedov via second-round submission

Welterweight title fight: Tyron Woodley (16-3-1, +135 vs. Stephen Thompson (13-1–1, -165)

Ah! The rematch everyone’s been waiting for. In the first fight, Woodley got off to a hot start, outstriking Wonderboy 14-1 in the first round, but seemed to tire out later in the fight. He needs to get off to another fast start again. He has the ability to end the fight with one punch. Although Wonderboy is historically the better striker, clocking in 4.06 significant strikes per minute, that wasn’t the case at UFC 205 when he was outstruck, 61-43. Let’s not forget that Woodley almost won the fight in the fifth round with a guillotine choke which Thompson miraculously was able to slip away from. Woodley has the big punch and ground-game. He was also the first man to record a takedown against Wonderboy since 2012 (seven straight fights) and was the first man to have more significant strikes than Wonderboy in a UFC fight. Thompson was also incredibly inaccurate in the last fight, landing just 26 percent of his significant strikes. The numbers show that Woodley should have won that fight, he just needs to finish the job this time.

Prediction: Woodley via second-round knockout.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images