Under Armour Teams In NCAA Tournament Now Can Sleep Like Tom Brady

Considering the amount of games teams have the potential to play in the NCAA Tournament, getting plenty of rest is essential to making it through the the craziness that is March Madness.

Enter: Tom Brady.

OK, so not quite the actual Brady, but the New England Patriots quarterback’s special sleepwear could help a select number of teams on their quest for a national title.

As a treat for the players at Under Armour schools in the NCAA Tournament, they all received a pair of Brady’s $200 sleepwear, as we all found out via a tweet from ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

So it looks like Wisconsin, Seton Hall, Saint Mary’s, South Carolina, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Maryland, Notre Dame, New Mexico State, Mount St. Mary’s, South Dakota State and Kent State all are in luck.

