Valtteri Bottas ‘Quite Surprised’ By Ferrari’s Pace At Australian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas had a great first race for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, finishing P3 at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix. Scuderia Ferrari, though, simply couldn’t be stopped at the F1 season opener.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel coasted to victory in Melbourne, Australia, finishing 9.98 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton. And despite claiming his first podium with his new team, Bottas couldn’t help but be impressed by Ferrari’s dominance.

Bottas’ difficulties with Pirelli’s ultra-soft tires were echoed by Hamilton, who also wasn’t happy to see Ferrari finish ahead of Mercedes. However, Mercedes and Ferrari probably are the two best teams in F1 right now, so it likely won’t be long until Sunday’s roles are reversed.

Mercedes and the rest of the F1 field will look to catch up to Ferrari’s blazing pace Sunday, April 9, at the Grand Prix of China.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas