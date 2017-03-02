Watch Barcelona’s Luis Suarez Effortlessly Score A Brilliant Volley Goal

Share this:

Luis Suarez is one of the best soccer players in the world, and Wednesday he showed why.

In the first half of Barcelona’s matchup against Sporting Gijon, Suarez laced a volley into the back of the net to give his team a comfortable 3-1 advantage going into the break.

You can check out Suarez’s brilliant strike in the video below.

While volleys are no easy task, Suarez made it took effortless, as he seems to do on a game-by-game basis.

Barcelona went on to double its first-half goal total in the second frame and defeated Sporting Gijon by a 6-1 margin.