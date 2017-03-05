Watch Justin Thomas Deliver With Incredible Hole-In-One At WGC-Mexico

Share this:

A hole-in-one always is impressive. But Justin Thomas’ ace Saturday was more than impressive — It was mesmerizing.

Thomas is the leader through three rounds at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, thanks in large part to what he did on the 225-yard par-3 13th hole.

The 23-year-old budding golf star hit his iron dead straight, and it one-hopped on the green and into the cup for a pretty special ace.

Just the way he envisioned it. 🎯 JT's one-hop ace is the #ShotOfTheDay. pic.twitter.com/dO9NhYew3e — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 5, 2017

You don’t see a hole-in-one every day, let alone one like that.

Thomas shot a 5-under-par 65 and is 12-under through three rounds. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Jon Rahm all are within three strokes of him, though, so it should be a fun Sunday at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

