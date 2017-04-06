Golf

2017 Masters Live Stream: Watch First Round From Augusta Online

by on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 7:00AM
2,525

The 2017 Masters tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

It’s the first major championship of the season and the most prestigious tournament on the golf calendar. The action starts at 9 a.m. ET and continues through 7 p.m. ET. Weather could be a factor, too, as Mother Nature was responsible for the cancellation of Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the Masters online.

When: Thursday, April 6 at 9 a.m. ET
Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN