2017 Masters Live Stream: Watch First Round From Augusta Online

The 2017 Masters tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

It’s the first major championship of the season and the most prestigious tournament on the golf calendar. The action starts at 9 a.m. ET and continues through 7 p.m. ET. Weather could be a factor, too, as Mother Nature was responsible for the cancellation of Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the Masters online.

When: Thursday, April 6 at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images