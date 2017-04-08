8-Year-Old In Ohio Drove His Sister To McDonald’s, Obeyed All Traffic Laws

Share this:

Tweet







We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: learning how to drive isn’t difficult. In fact, it’s so easy, a child can do it.

The East Palestine Police Department said an 8-year-old boy drove he and his 4-year-old sister to the McDonald’s on Market Street in East Palestine, Ohio around 8 p.m., Sunday, WJW-TV reported Wednesday. The children’s father apparently had went to bed early and their mother fell asleep while on the couch with them.

Along his one-mile journey to the restaurant, the boy reportedly encountered four intersections, a railroad crossing and had to navigate several left and right-hand turns. Amazingly, witnesses claim he obeyed all traffic laws and drove the speed limit the entire way.

So, how can a child learn to drive faultlessly when most adults haven’t got a clue what they’re doing behind the wheel? Believe it or not, he told officer Jacob Koehler he learned by watching how-to videos on YouTube.

We admit, the boy obviously shouldn’t have taken his father’s van for a joyride. That said, we’re glad he drove so well when he did.

Not only did it keep himself, his sister and other motorists from getting injured, it proved an important point. There’s no such thing as bad drivers, only lazy ones.

If somebody who still can count the year’s they’ve been alive using fingers — and not even all 10 of them — can take the initiative to learn safe driving techniques, anybody can. And if they tell you they can’t, they clearly don’t care about other people’s safety, and probably shouldn’t have a license in the first place.

Thumbnail photo via McDonald’s