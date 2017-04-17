Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon 2017 Winners: Geoffrey Kirui, Edna Kiplagat Top Field In 121st Race

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat ensured a Kenyan sweep at the 2017 Boston Marathon, winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively, Monday.

Kirui out-kicked American Galen Rupp, a three-time Olympian running in his first Boston Marathon, in the final 2 miles to claim the men’s race. Kiplagat, who has won marathons in London, New York and Los Angeles, finished first in her Boston debut.

It was the 12st running of the Boston Marathon.

