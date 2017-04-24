Brandon Spikes, Pouncey Brothers Attend Aaron Hernandez’s Funeral

Share this:

Tweet







A group of Aaron Hernandez’s ex-teammates was in attendance Monday as the former New England Patriots tight end was laid to rest in his hometown of Bristol, Conn.

Linebacker Brandon Spikes, who played with Hernandez both in New England and at the University of Florida, attended the funeral, as did brothers Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, according to TMZ Sports. TMZ also reported former Gators wide receiver Riley Cooper was on the guest list for the proceedings, though it was unclear whether he showed.

The Pounceys, former college teammates of Hernandez’s, both posted tributes on social media after Hernandez committed suicide last week in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Spikes, who currently is an NFL free agent after spending the 2016 season with the Buffalo Bills, played with Hernandez in New England from 2010 to 2013. Both were members of the Patriots’ 2010 draft class, with Spikes selected in the second round (62nd overall) and Hernandez going in the fourth (113th).

The Patriots released Hernandez shortly after he was arrested in June 2013 in connection with the murder of Odin Lloyd, a crime he later was convicted of and sentenced to life in prison.

Spikes described his relationship with the disgraced Patriots star last summer in an interview with NewYorkUpstate.com.

“I’m not going to turn my back on Aaron Hernandez,” Spikes said. “I see his situation. You know, we used to talk about this all the time. Like, ‘Hey, change your life, you’ve got the wrong people around you.’ I know that because of my older brother. I watched him keep these people around. Look where it got him. It’s like, ‘Don’t be that guy.’ ”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images