Capitals Vs. Maple Leafs Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Washington Capitals and Toronto Maples Leafs have played a classic first-round Stanley Cup playoff series through five games.

Each of the first five games have been decided by one goal and four of the five have gone to overtime.

The Capitals took a 3-2 series lead when Justin Williams scored the game-winning goal just over a minute into the first overtime in Game 5.

Washington is expected to have Alex Ovechkin at full strength for Game 6 Sunday night at the Air Canada Centre. The star left Game 5 during the first period with a knee injury but he returned in the second period and played the rest of the game.

