Cardinals’ Stephen Piscotty Had Incredibly Painful Trip Around The Bases

It’d be hard to find someone more unlucky than Stephen Piscotty was Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Cardinals right fielder had one heck of a trip around the bases against the Chicago Cubs, getting hit with the baseball three times as he eventually made his way around to score. The third hit, however, took Piscotty out of the game.

Piscotty was at the plate in the fifth inning against Cubs starter Jake Arrieta, who delivered blow No. 1 to the 26-year-old, hitting him in the right elbow to give him first base. Arrieta then threw a wild pitch to Randal Grichuk in the next at-bat, and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras nailed Piscotty on his left elbow after he slid into second base. But the last blow was the worst, as Cubs second baseman Javier Baez clipped Piscotty on the earflap of his helmet as he reached home on a misplayed grounder.

Piscotty has the absolute worst luck on the planet. Got sniped by the ball THREE time in 1 AB via @BellyUpBetting pic.twitter.com/W3W03JjYCI — RT Ohio (@RT_Ohio) April 5, 2017

Piscotty didn’t return to the game after being diagnosed with a head contusion, and he’ll undergo concussion tests Wednesday. Cards manager Mike Matheny didn’t have a definitive answer for Piscotty’s injury, but he was optimistic.

“The trainers asked him a lot of questions,” Matheny said, per USA TODAY Sports. “He answered all of them fine. Just rung his bell. He was coherent. We won’t jump into any conclusions, but he seems fine.”

Piscotty also made headlines for a much worse injury at the end of the 2015 season, when he had to be carted off the field in a neck brace after colliding with former teammate Peter Bourjos in the outfield.

To add insult to literal injury, Piscotty’s run was the only one the Cardinals scored, as they took a 2-1 loss to Chicago.

