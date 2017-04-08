Christian Vazquez Back At Full Strength After 2015 Tommy John Surgery

Share this:

Christian Vazquez did something this season that he’s never done before: started his season with the Boston Red Sox.

The catcher made the Opening Day roster for the first time this year after missing the entire 2015 season following his Tommy John surgery, which he still was recovering from to begin the 2016 season. But now that he’s back and fully healthy, Vazquez is excited to make his season debut Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Vazquez before the game to talk about spring training, his arm and Saturday’s starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. Check it out on “Red Sox First Pitch” in the video above.

