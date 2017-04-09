Cody Garbrandt Vs. T.J. Dillashaw Confirmed As UFC 213 Co-Main Event

Share this:

It’s official: Two rival coaches indeed will settle their score in the octagon at UFC 213.

Cody Garbrandt will face T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight championship at UFC 213’s co-main event, UFC president Dana White confirmed Saturday at UFC 210 in Buffalo.

“Obviously, Cody and T.J. are already on that card (at UFC 213), so yeah, we’ll see how that goes,” White said, via FOX Sports.

Garbrandt, the defending bantamweight champion, also confirmed via Twitter he’ll be fighting in the much-anticipated bout, set for July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw go way back, as the two used to be teammates and training partners on Team Alpha Male. But the bantamweights are pitted against each other on the latest season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” serving as rival coaches trying to earn their competitors a spot in the UFC.

A preview of “The Ultimate Fighter 25” revealed the two certainly don’t have any lost love for each other. (Warning: video contains explicit language.)

Garbrandt and Dillashaw now will have the chance to let their fighting do the talking as UFC 213 headliners.

