Cubs’ Addison Russell Has Opposing Players Sign Pokémon Cards

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell wants autographs just like everyone else.

The only difference is the 23-year-old baseball star has his peers sign his Pokémon cards.

That’s right, Pokémon cards.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported Monday that Russell has been having both his teammates and opposing players sign the collectible trading cards.

“I’ve signed a lot of baseball cards of myself, ” Russell said, per Rogers, “and I just thought it would be cool if professional athletes would sign Pokémon cards. I started collecting them more, and now I’m asking guys to sign them.”

His teammates had no issue with the odd request.

“I used to collect the cards growing up,” Kris Bryant said. “My neighbors back home collect them. I bought them a bunch of packs. So it’s funny, I get to spring training and Addy has this big ol’ sheet of Pokémon cards. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I loved it. I love everything about Addy. He’s a big kid.”

Russell has been sending clubhouse attendants to opposing clubhouses to ask his favorite players to sign the cards. But he doesn’t just a pick a card at random. Russell chooses a card that fits the player.

“If there are flame balls on them, I’ll get a closer like Kenley Jansen to sign,” Russell said. “I got him to sign when (the Dodgers) were at Wrigley Field. I think he signed my ‘Enflamed’ card.”

The All-Star shortstop hasn’t been turned down by an opposing player yet.

“It was unique, man, and I was like, ‘OK, so what is he trying to do?’” Jansen said. “They asked for Pokémon (to be signed), and that meant he might like Pokémon, one of his favorite things. I think it was pretty awesome.”

Along with Jansen, Russell has asked the likes of Corey Seager, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve to sign his Pokémon cards. All in all, he has 25 signatures and isn’t planning on slowing down.

“I’m going to keep doing it,” Russell said. “I have some bad— Pokémon cards that I need signed.”

Perhaps Russell will ask Mookie Betts and a few other members of the Boston Red Sox when the Cubs visit Fenway Park for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images