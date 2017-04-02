Cubs Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch MLB Opening Day Online

Share this:

The Chicago Cubs will open the 2017 MLB season as defending World Series champions. It’s a title they have not held in more than 100 years.

The Cubs’ first stop on their journey to repeat is in St. Louis, where they’ll take on the rival Cardinals. Jon Lester will start on the mound for Chicago, while Carlos Martinez gets the ball for St. Louis.

Here’s how to watch Cubs-Cardinals online.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images