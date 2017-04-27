Did Red Auerbach’s Ghost Visit TD Garden After Celtics-Bulls Game 5?

Share this:

You might not believe in ghosts, but there was a pretty strong case for their existence after Game 5 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics evened up the series before Wednesday night’s matchup, and they went into the game at TD Garden trying to break the trend of the away team winning, which happened in Games 1 through 4. And it seems they got some help from the ghost of legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach, who was known for trying to milk home-court advantage for all it was worth.

Wade just informed teammates there's no hot water for showers in visiting locker room. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 27, 2017

Of course, this all happened after the Celtics won 108-97, and it likely wouldn’t have had much effect on the game even if it happened before. But it is a funny coincidence, considering Auerbach often was accused of things like making sure the visiting team had cold water, no heat and water fountains connected to the sewer system.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images