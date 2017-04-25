Eight Tracks Where Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Most Likely To Win One Last Time

Share this:

Now that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed he’ll be retiring at the end of the 2017 season, his retirement tour will be NASCAR’s main attraction throughout the summer and fall months.

And just like people wanted to see athletes such as Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning, and Kobe Bryant go out on top, NASCAR fans will be hoping to see Earnhardt win a few races before he heads to the garage for good.

But like every driver, Earnhardt can’t win every race he competes in. There are some tracks, however, that the Hendrick Motorsports driver has excelled at more than others.

Here the remaining tracks on the 2017 schedule that offer the best chances for fans to see Earnhardt visit victory lane before he retires:

Talladega Superspeedway

Earnhardt always has been one of NASCAR’s best drivers in restrictor-plate races, and there perhaps is no track that plays to his strengths more than Talladega superspeedway. With 16 top-10 finishes at the 2.66-mile track, including six victories, Earnhardt routinely has been one of the top performers at Talladega. The track will host two races, one May 7 and one Oct. 15, before he retires.

Pocono Raceway

Including a sweep of the two races at the track in 2014, Earnhardt has 11 top fives and 14 top 10s at Pocono Raceway. It took him a while to master the three-turn track, but now it appears to be one of his favorites. Earnhardt will race at the track for the final times on June 11 and July 30.

Daytona International Speedway

Like Talladega, Daytona International Speedway offers great chances to see Earnhardt win simply because of the plate-race factor. He has four wins at the track, including two Daytona 500 victories, and almost always races well at the famous speedway. Earnhardt will race at Daytona one more time on July 1.

Martinsville Speedway

Earnhardt’s always raced well at Martinsville Speedway, but it wasn’t until 2014 that he finally entered victory lane. Including the win, he has 13 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes at the famous short track. He’ll line up at Martinsville once again on Oct. 29.

Bristol Motor Speedway

He’s only won once at Bristol Motor Speedway, and it came back in 2004. But Earnhardt usually is around the top 10 at the short track, and could enter victory lane if things go his way. The night race on Aug. 19 will be the final time he competes at the track, and there might be no better setting for Earnhardt to earn a victory during his final season.

Phoenix International Raceway

For some reason, Earnhardt’s No. 88 always looks fast at Phoenix International Raceway. His victory at the track in 2015 ended a 10-year run of coming up empty handed in the desert, but he still has 14 top-10 finishes there. Earnhardt’s final race at PIS will come on Nov. 12, in what also will be his second-to-last Cup race ever.

Michigan International Speedway

Earnhardt has two victories at Michigan International Speedway, once in 2008 and another in 2012, and they were sandwiched around the longest win-less streak of his career. His performances have been up and down at the track, but he usually competes for a top-10 finish. Earnhardt will compete at the 2-mile two more times, once on June 18 and again on Aug. 13.

Richmond International Raceway

Although Earnhardt’s won three times at Richmond International Raceway, they all came in the years before he left Dale Earnhardt Inc. for Hendrick Motorsports in 2007. He’s finished in the top five at the short track 10 times, and will look to do so again when he visits the track for the final times on April 30 and Sept. 9.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images